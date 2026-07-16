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Future of Jewish

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
4h

Is Netanyahu a threat to peace?

No.

Absolutely not.

His views are those which will ensure the security of Israel.

Am Yisrael Chai

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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
4h

Only to those who want Israel wiped out.

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