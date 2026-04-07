Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Stephen Stein's avatar
Stephen Stein
6h

An excellent and expository post. Your analysis is correct in that it's unfolding as I write this. Indeed it's been unfolding for decades but is now supercharged. The West is weak and divided. The left has grown exponentially in the West and has taken over the country I was born in and live. I fear that Islam will prevail in the West - that's the plan as written and with time and money will eventually prevail.

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Lissa's avatar
Lissa
7h

Excellent encapsulation. Thank you. How to wake up the younger people/the useful idiots!?

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