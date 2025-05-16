Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Gordon
4hEdited

Well said. The USA has had many fine accomplishments in its History. However, the Amercans have been & seemingly still are, in many respects arrogant, rude and aborbed in self-aggrandizement...taking credit for achievements that fall short of hitting the mark. Sometimes building up Strong walls....then breaking them down, tempering trustworthiness. There are many examples in their History.

Their current President seems not to understand or even thinks- that his bullish manner of doing business that worked for him in his personal business endeavours are not suited or acceptable on the world are dubious, seemingly treachorous promises to be believed and yet, can be seen right through. (What is worse is when he makes comments that place his level of intelligence, or remarks that demonstrate a profound lack of General knowledge..even tactless“ asking whose even heard of a country called 'Lesotho' - is there such a place? “ How shunned does that make the people of Lesotho feel, even a trading partner! That is a stupid thing to say, and it is not the only time!

It is like any individual who has to

make it in this world, to survie, yes, even to take the help when and where it is offered and seemingly a trustworthy source. But when it has

outlived its use...through principles being compromised, to be able to move on independently, backing

ones self with little need for outside

appproval is the compelling alternative.

(I am a peace loving man..who is not? Who?) I often wondered, for a long time in the past, what would Israels options to action be, when that plethora of tunnels under the Palestinians, exploded to life(& death! ) & began attacking Israel?

Part of me hoped I would have lived out my full life without having to hear of it. ...because there would

mass slaughter of innocents - where the civilians had failed to take responsibility for protecting their own safety- rendered themselves

powerless (by being convinced of their legitamacy & apparent anti Israel patriotic needs) to safeguard themselves from an obvious retaliation...is that also suffered from a form of self-aggrandizement only to be struck horribly into reality.

Simplistically...and for example, had there been miaryd of bomb shelters

developed for rescuers to access?

My Uncle, who was an infantryman, bag piper and medic & ultimately a prisoner of war, needless to say(but I shall anyway! ) in a Scottish Regiment during World War 2 - he said in war, where you wanted to or not it came down to a matter of 'Kill or Be Killed`. That is what you do for

the survival of the species..a nation (in this instance regardless of the approval or judgement of others - the outside world). Carry on Little Israel. You are great..in many things(some portrayed in your article here)

Great in courage, in fortitude and with ingenuity. Here I am compelled to add, just as a thought as carried down to me by my own mother- that Desperation is the Mother of Invention. Not a helpless desperation but one where you have come to realize that you are on your own and must come up with a way to overcome anything that is thrown at you..that lives depend on it(look at your Dome! ) and to know because past experience, that your inherant ingenuity wont fail you..yet again!

May the Lord continue to be with you and to Bless you.

Steven Brizel
3h

Israel should always its strategic and tactical independence even and especially if Washington disagrees

