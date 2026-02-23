American media personality Tucker Carlson interviewing Qatar’s prime minister at the Doha Forum in December 2025 (photo: screenshot)

This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Late last year, American media personality Tucker Carlson made headlines for appearing at the Doha Forum, a high-profile international conference in Qatar, where he sat down for a lengthy interview with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The optics alone were striking: one of America’s most influential political commentators hosting a friendly, extended conversation with the leader of a Gulf monarchy that has spent years carefully cultivating influence in Washington and across Western media ecosystems.

Carlson did not stop at an interview. He later announced plans to buy a home in Doha, Qatar’s capital — a move he framed as a kind of defiant shrug toward critics who had begun questioning his relationship with the country. He insisted he had never accepted money from Qatar and said he simply liked the city. The message was meant to convey independence and personal preference. Instead, it deepened suspicion.

The backlash did not come only from the usual corners of Carlson’s critics. It came from within his own political and media ecosystem. Conservative commentators, Republican officials, and longtime viewers questioned why one of the most prominent voices in American conservative media was appearing unusually sympathetic to a state whose geopolitical positioning — particularly its ties to Islamist movements and its posture toward Israel — has long been controversial in U.S. policy circles. Carlson denied serving Qatari interests and dismissed the concerns. But denial does not end inquiry; it invites it.

To understand the concern, one must first understand Qatar’s strategy. For more than a decade, Doha has pursued one of the most sophisticated soft-power campaigns in modern geopolitics. It has invested heavily in American universities, think tanks, lobbying firms, real estate, sports, and media platforms. Independent reporting has documented hundreds of millions of dollars spent in the United States alone. In 2015, for example, Qatar bought Current TV for $500 million, hired 800 journalists, and launched Al Jazeera America, vastly expanding the TV news operation’s presence in the United States.

Al Jazeera, Qatar’s state-funded global media network, sits at the center of this broader influence architecture. Marketed in the West as an “independent journalistic enterprise,” it functions in practice as an extension of Qatari foreign policy. Its Arabic-language coverage in particular has long been marked by relentlessly hostile framing toward Israel, including the amplification of unverified casualty claims, the repeated use of emotionally loaded imagery without context, and the routine platforming of figures aligned with Hamas and other militant movements.

While its English-language arm often adopts a more restrained tone for Western audiences, the network’s overall editorial posture reflects the geopolitical priorities of its state sponsor: elevating narratives that isolate Israel diplomatically while positioning Qatar as a sympathetic defender of Palestinian interests.

This dual messaging strategy — polished neutrality for Western viewers, far more strident messaging for Arabic-speaking audiences — has allowed Qatar to shape discourse across multiple linguistic and cultural spheres simultaneously. Shockingly, Al Jazeera holds 136 U.S. congressional press credentials (versus 82 for the New York Times). And Qatar has 31 foreign lobbying registrants in the United States, with 22 based in Washington, D.C. — a 71-percent concentration, the highest of any major lobbying country.

Of course, there are also Qatar’s political investments. Since 2016 Qatar has spent nearly $250 million on 88 lobbying and PR firms, logging 627 in-person political meetings from 2021 to 2025, more than any other country.

The Clinton Foundation received a $1 million gift from Qatar while Hillary Clinton was serving as U.S. Secretary of State under Barack Obama — a contribution that was not disclosed to the State Department at the time, despite prior commitments that new or significantly increased support from foreign governments would be reviewed. The episode drew scrutiny not simply because of the amount, but because it illustrated how seamlessly Qatari money can move through Western political and philanthropic institutions.

In January 2024, the U.S. quietly reached an agreement that extends its military presence at the sprawling base in Qatar for another 10 years. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the base in December and thanked the Qataris for their increased spending on the base.

Qatar has also become the single largest foreign donor to American universities, contributing roughly $6 billion since 2001. Its financial footprint extends well beyond higher education. Over the past two decades, Qatari funds have reached elite private high schools, political figures from both parties, major media and business networks, and prominent think tanks across the ideological spectrum, including the Brookings Institution and the Atlantic Council. At Brookings’ Doha Center, one visiting fellow, Salem Ali, later said that during his hiring process he was explicitly told he could not take positions critical of Qatar, a revealing glimpse into the soft boundaries that often accompany foreign-funded research.

In Washington, a cynical saying has circulated for years: Walk past the Qatari embassy and your pockets will grow. Like most political jokes, it persists because it captures a broader perception — that Qatar has mastered the art of strategic generosity. Its largesse is not limited to influence networks or intellectual institutions.

Last May, the Qatari royal family even provided a luxury Boeing 747-8, valued at roughly $400 million, to the U.S. Department of Defense for use within the fleet commonly associated with Air Force One, the president’s official mode of travel. Each of these moves, taken individually, can be framed as partnership or diplomacy. Taken together, they form a pattern: a small but extraordinarily wealthy state deploying capital with precision to cultivate access, goodwill, and long-term influence at the highest levels of American life.

The goal is not simple image enhancement. It is structural influence: embedding itself so deeply into Western intellectual, political, and cultural infrastructure that criticism becomes socially and politically costly. When a state spends billions building relationships across elite institutions, it is not engaging in charity; it is constructing a protective narrative ecosystem.

Qatar’s central geopolitical brand is its role as mediator. It hosts figures from Hamas, the Taliban, and other actors that most Western governments consider adversaries, while simultaneously maintaining close ties with Washington. This balancing act only works if Western publics accept the premise that Qatar’s relationships with such groups are diplomatic tools rather than ideological sympathies. That premise must be constantly reinforced in Western discourse. Friendly or uncritical media exposure helps sustain it. Skeptical or adversarial coverage threatens it. The difference between those two environments can determine whether Qatar is viewed as an indispensable intermediary or a problematic patron.

Throughout modern history, rising powers and vulnerable states alike have understood that influence over narrative can be as valuable as military strength. During the Cold War, both Washington and Moscow invested heavily in shaping media, academic, and cultural discourse abroad. Today, wealthy Gulf states have adapted that playbook for the digital age. Instead of relying solely on overt state propaganda, they cultivate relationships with influential private voices who command trust within their own societies. The result is far more effective: messages that appear organic rather than orchestrated, independent rather than state-aligned.

Against this backdrop, Carlson’s evolving rhetoric has drawn particular attention. Over the weekend, he posted a nearly three-hour conversation with Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel — titled “Tucker Confronts Mike Huckabee on America’s Toxic Relationship With Israel” — in which he argued that Iran does not represent an imminent threat to the United States and suggested that American lawmakers care more about protecting Israel than protecting Americans from domestic challenges such as debt, fentanyl, and immigration.

The framing presented domestic and foreign policy priorities as mutually exclusive, as though a country cannot address both at once. Every functioning government, including the United States, maintains separate institutions and resources to address domestic and international challenges simultaneously. The suggestion that attention to allies abroad necessarily undermines security at home is not a serious policy argument; it is a rhetorical device.

More broadly, Carlson’s commentary in recent months has featured distortions, omissions, and conspiratorial framing, many of it veering into themes that are antisemitic or adjacent to longstanding antisemitic narratives. This shift has coincided with his growing public friendliness toward Qatar and its leadership. Is that coincidence? Perhaps. But in geopolitics, patterns matter more than isolated denials.

The irony is hard to ignore: Carlson frames himself as a defender of American sovereignty and cultural integrity, warning against foreign entanglements and elite manipulation.

Yet, in elevating and normalizing the leadership of a hereditary monarchy that criminalizes dissent, restricts press freedom, and derives its power from dynastic rule rather than constitutional accountability, he aligns himself with a system that is, by definition, un-American. The United States was founded in rebellion against monarchy. Its political DNA is rooted in individual liberty, representative government, and the rule of law. To cast oneself as a tribune of American populism while appearing sympathetic to an authoritarian petro-state is not merely contradictory; it is profoundly ironic.

Carlson insists he has never accepted money from Qatar. Taken literally, that may well be true. But the modern influence economy rarely operates through crude transactions. Direct payments are unsophisticated and easily exposed. Far more effective are networks of access, prestige, hospitality, and mutual benefit. Invitations to exclusive forums, extended interviews with heads of state, sustained proximity to power, and the validation that comes with being treated as a global statesman create a subtler form of alignment. None of these require envelopes of cash. Yet together they can shape perspective, tone, and framing over time. To ask only whether money changed hands is to apply a 20th-century understanding to a 21st-century influence model.

So the question “Is Tucker Carlson being bribed?” may ultimately be incomplete. Payment is only the crudest form of influence. The more sophisticated question is whether his platform and messaging are aligning, intentionally or otherwise, with the strategic communication goals of a foreign state that has invested enormous resources into shaping Western opinion. The real issue is not Carlson as an individual, but whether open societies have developed any serious immune system against influence campaigns that operate through culture rather than coercion. Authoritarian states understand the value of narrative discipline. Democracies often mistake visibility for transparency and access for innocence.

No contract needs to be signed for influence to take root. No direct transfer must occur for a narrative to shift. All that is required is alignment of interests, repetition of framing, and an audience willing to believe that what it is hearing emerged spontaneously. The question is not simply if Tucker Carlson is being bribed. It is whether anyone in Western media still recognizes when a foreign state has learned to pay, or reward, in ways that leave no fingerprints.