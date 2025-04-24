The Koran (photo:Abdullah Faraz on Unsplash)

This is a guest essay written by Elaine Ellinger , a freelance journalist and author of, “Timeless Essays About Islam and Its Doctrine.”

By now, most of the world has heard about endless acts of violence targeting Jews in Western cities — on public transit, in schools, and even outside synagogues.

But how many understand the deeper story behind these attacks?

How so many Western authorities can continue to put this down to “mental health issues” or a few “extremists,” rather than acknowledging it is a direct result of normative Islamic doctrine, strains the imagination.

For example, while everyone knows a nice German, this does not excuse or minimize the dangers of Nazism. The difference between this and Islam is that Islam has an antisemitic doctrine rather than an ism. And it is that which needs to be addressed, not an “extremist” here or an “extremist” there.

The method of control currently utilized does more to provide job security for counter-terrorists and “de-radicalization” counsellors than it does to address the root of the problem.

The West is allowing Islamic doctrine to be taught in schools that drape hijabs on children as if it is “culture” rather than Sharia law, a law that is used to oppress and even brutalize women in Islamic countries such as Afghanistan. The West is also welcoming Islamic finance as if it doesn’t require a Sharia board and result in profits that contribute to “zakat” — the Islamic “charity” that also finances jihad.

And many countries, such as Canada, are adopting “Islamophobia” regulations to silence criticism of Islam by conflating it with people by definition. Hence, Western countries are rapidly becoming Islamized even though Islamic doctrine is antisemitic in the extreme.

At this point, continuing to ignore the obvious borders on criminal negligence, or willful blindness on steroids. Jews are now being flown out of supposedly civilized societies into a war zone for their own safety. If this isn’t a wake up call, I don’t know what is.

So, what does Islamic doctrine say?

The Jews of Medina failed to accept Muhammad as their prophet, and from that point on, fully 17 percent of the Koran is hateful towards the Jews, compared to 7 percent of Adolf Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, “Mein Kampf” (German for “My Struggle”).

Jews are consistently portrayed as evil liars who hate Muslims and are therefore deserving of abuse, framed as though the abuse is justified self-defence. For those who continue to prevaricate, here are just a few examples:

Koran 3:118 – “O you who believe! Take not as (your) Bitanah (advisors, consultants, protectors, helpers, friends) those outside your religion (pagans, Jews, Christians, and hypocrites) since they will not fail to do their best to corrupt you. They desire to harm you severely. Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, but what their breasts conceal is far worse. Indeed We have made plain to you the Ayat (proofs, evidences, verses) if you understand.” Koran 2:75 – “Do you (faithful believers) covet that they will believe in your religion in spite of the fact that a party of them (Jewish rabbis) used to hear the Word of Allah [the Taurat (Torah)], then they used to change it knowingly after they understood it?” Koran 2:120 – “And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, ‘Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance.’ If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper.”



There are pages and pages of this, not to mention the “sunnah” of Mohammed – a “Warner” who beheaded 600-to-900 Jews in a single day and provides the example that Muslims are expected to follow:

Prophet Abu Huraira narrated: “While we were in the Mosque, the Prophet [Mohammed] came out and said, ‘Let us go to the Jews.’ We went out till we reached Bait-ul-Midras. He said to them, ‘If you embrace Islam, you will be safe. You should know that the earth belongs to Allah and His Apostle, and I want to expel you from this land. So, if anyone amongst you owns some property, he is permitted to sell it, otherwise you should know that the Earth belongs to Allah and His Apostle.’” (Bukhari Bk 41:19)



In many parts of the West, there are now calls for deportation. That isn’t a solution. The most dangerous aspect of Islam is the doctrine itself and those who promote adherence to it. No matter how many are deported, and many can’t be, the doctrine will always generate more hatred against Jews and other non-believers as it has done going on 14 centuries.

Education regarding Sharia — the ordained way of Islam — from a non-Islamic perspective and amending our own laws is the only long-term solution. All that is needed is education and the political will to do it. When the political balance of power shifts to Islam (as is happening now in the UK), this will no longer be possible.

In “The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism” by Andrew Bostom, he cites several reports on the exodus of Jews from the Arab Muslim Middle East.

For example, on May 16, 1948, a Syrian policy of economic discrimination went into effect against Jews. “Virtually all” Jewish civil servants in the employment of the Syrian Government were discharged. Freedom of movement was “practically abolished.”

In Iraq, no Jew was permitted to leave the country unless he deposits $20,000 with the government to guarantee his return. And no foreign Jew was allowed to enter Iraq, even in transit.

In Lebanon, Jews have been forced to contribute financially to the fight against the United Nations partition resolution on Palestine. Acts of violence against Jews were openly admitted by the press, which accused Jews of “poisoning wells.”

Conditions were worst in Yemen and Afghanistan, and many Jews fled in terror to India.

More than 200,000 Jews were driven from Iraq, Egypt, and Syria. Some 100,000 Jews also fled from other Arab lands including Yemen and Libya. In 1956, the Jewish trickle of emigration from Morocco began to swell after the massacre of 12 Jews in the little town of Petitjean.

In 1948 Israel, Islam sorted itself: Those who wanted to follow normative Islamic doctrine left Israel and joined forces against the Jews, those who remained did not and likely this would be reflected in how their children were raised.

However, it is a mistake to believe that Islamic doctrine can be modified or that it is necessarily safe for Muslims to be non-compliant with the doctrine. It certainly is not. There are 13 verses in the Koran warning Muslims not to take “non-believers” as friends, that those who do so are “one of them” (non-believers). The punishment for leaving Islam is death; this happens in non-Islamic countries as well.

Additionally, there are many Islamic scholars excited by “portents” of the end-times that they believe are upon us; it has even been shouted in the streets. Mohammed said, “The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say, ‘O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him.’”

Now that Islam has spread globally and is gaining strength daily, owing to unnecessary accommodations to Sharia made by “Western” authorities, more than ever Jews must have a place of safety — and that place is Israel (also known as Judea, historically “land of the Jews”).

The question should not be whether Jews require a home of their own, but rather: How can anyone doubt it?