Future of Jewish

Richard Hacker
3h

In one bold act, Europe has become the Greta Thunberg of international relations.

Freedom Lover
3h

Just so. What Israel must make clear is the old paradigm is gone forever. Israel will not be forced to negotiate with a people murdering them. There will be no safe havens for the murderers. The Arab states will not be able to play both sides, normalizing relations with Israel while threatening Jerusalem if it does not allow itself to be attacked. They will have to choose. The next step is to find a way to get the Hamas demons hiding in Turkey. They can't be bombed as Turkey is a Nato member. But the Mossad can surely act. And most of all, the snakes in Europe cannot be allowed to appease their radical Muslim residents at Israel's expense. The next time they act in support of the Hamas demons on a world stage Israel should expelled their diplomats and suspend ties.

