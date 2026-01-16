Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

ThinkforYourself
I have know this for a long time though you state it far better. I sometimes see comments from groypers against Israel online and reply with a short statement that the USA benefits from a strategic alliance with Israel as much or more than Israel benefits from the USA. If anything, the USA has a history of holding Israel back in wars, costing the lives of IDF soldiers -- though it is good that American naval ships and fighters are on standby in the region and that President Trump is supportive. However, I also know that Israel is capable of defending itself by itself if necessary. Israel provides first rate intelligence and what you term operational expertise" to the USA that it can ill afford to be without. As much as Steven Bannon wants American isolationism, it's not practicable. The USA needs eyes and ears in the Middle East. However, the groypers are so blinded they don't see it and keep misusing the phrase "America First". But it is putting America first to recognize the value of the alliance. USA or Israel is a false binary. But using it groypers serve as useful idiots for Islamic terrorists and also Communist China, which seems to be in an uholy alliance with Iran. Israel is on the front line in a war and its enemies would see its fall as the first step in a jihad against the USA. Groypers are not only blinded by anti-Jewish hate; they are also profoundly geopolitically ignorant.

Elle
Hmm, you may have a point, but maybe it’s one you should keep to yourself. Without any doubt, America has been incredibly important to Israel, as has Europe. Why insult them? Friends, surely. Is there an ongoing chart, measuring who’s given who the most? Don’t sour good relationships. Grow stronger together, and maybe grow up. This is a very very long show!

