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Joel Goldberg's avatar
Joel Goldberg
6hEdited

There is an enormous amount to unpack in this article which is superb and, unfortunately, inaccurate in places. Israel’s military advantages rely on relationships with G7 countries and mainly the USA. Those who partner with us regionally, would attack if they thought they could destroy Israel (Egypt, Jordan and Syria).

DO NOT KID YOURSELF ABOUT THIS FOR ONE SECOND. They know they cannot beat us so they take what benefits they can get. There is a concerted, purposeful and effective ongoing effort by our enemies in The region and in western countries to separate diaspora Jews from Israel and Western Liberal democracies from Israel. They are going after emotional connection, monetary and military support and eventually it will be natural resources support.

They peddle lies about apartheid and genocide because they can wash away their guilt about the crusades, the inquisition, the pogroms and the Holocaust if they accuse Jews of the perfidious acts that have been inflicted upon us for Millenia.

They already are starting to envision a world where Israel is completely delegitimized. Their goal is to get people to think of Israel not as the home of the Jewish people but as a colonial enterprise even though that is ahistorical and out of touch with reality. These Western countries are using Jewish blood to wash away their guilt about their colonial and genocidal histories.

We need to recognize this and fight it on every front. What Joshua says is true, but it ignores the necessity of a small country to have powerful friends when surrounded by wolves.

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
7h

Absolutely superb article. Yes! "Israel does not need to be liked. Israel needs to be feared and respected."

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