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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Vanessa, excellent article. The tendency to take a tiny fringe and turn it into a defining feature of Israeli society is clearly unfair. No country of nearly ten million people should be judged by the actions of a few hundred radicals, especially when the state itself confronts and arrests them. If anything worries me more about Israel’s internal balance, it’s the growing political influence of the ultra-Orthodox parties, not a fringe handful of extremists. That debate, at least, is a real and open issue inside Israeli society — unlike the distorted narrative so often pushed from the outside.

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Jeroen's avatar
Jeroen
2h

Absolutely right Vanessa, many journalists seem to opt for the path of least resistance and consequently reinforce a pre-existing narrative. Omitting essential historical context simplifies the situation but conceals a hidden agenda.

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