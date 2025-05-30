Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi
3h

Well said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2h

Unfortunately Hamas has accomplished its political objectives beyond its wildest dreams. Israel is essentially alone and must act accordingly. That means doing whatever it takes to annihilate its enemies, world public opinion be damned.

Israelis who disagree need to emigrate. Israel must be united against the world, which sadly hates it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture