Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Joshua, another wonderful article.

I do wonder, though, whether this message is aimed at the right audience. After everything that has happened since October 7, I find it hard to believe that many diaspora Jews still take Israel for granted. The explosion of antisemitism around the world has been a wake-up call. I think millions of Jews now understand that Israel isn't just another country—it's their one true home if the worst should ever happen.

As for the small number of progressive Jews who still don't see that, I'm not sure another article will change their minds. They've largely chosen their path already.

For the overwhelming majority of Jews, however, October 7 reminded us why Israel is indispensable. That lesson, tragic as it was, will not soon be forgotten.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Dan's avatar
Dan
1hEdited

The Jewish People are surrounded by vicious wolves which are motivated by Jealousy and Hatred of us. We would do well to remind ourselves of this fact every hour of every day of every month of every year. We are a group of monitors in Europe here in the Diaspora who have been reporting on sixty years of organised and vicious Antisemitism in The State, including the re-forming and re-organisation of The Nazi Party, who have been caught planning the mass murder of Jews and Non-Jews alike. This is what Israel is needed for. The enemy is real, and concurrent. Say this loudly, and say this too: Israel is massively respected for the work she does in protecting the whole world from Genocidal Nazism and from each of the other Totalitarian ideologies which would have enslaved the whole world. Our record defending Freedom is proven and True, and Israel is absolutely necessary for this. Thus we continue. Am Israel Chai.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture