Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
4h

Israel is now in a position to serve as the West’s dragoman to explain precisely what’s in this article. The Middle East is not Europe, its cultures and traditions do not track those of Europe and, not to put too fine a point on it, Islam is neither Christianity nor Judaism.

What should have happened as a result of October 7 is a reversal of expectations. Rather than ask “what can Israel do to convince the Palestinians to agree to a lasting peace?” - a fool’s errand if you listen to what they’ve always said in Arabic - now the question should be “what can Palestinians do to convince Israel to agree to a lasting peace?”

For starters, Israel should be demanding of France, the UK and Canada, all of whom recognized “Palestine” to provide an update on what steps the Palestinians have taken to meet the conditions each had set out for the recognition.

Israel had to undergo a very painful learning curve. It seems like most of the West will have to undergo similar tribulations before the scales fall from their eyes.

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Suzy's avatar
Suzy
4hEdited

Nachum - you write like an archaeologist unearthing the buried truth and brushing off the dirt so we can all see it clearly. Simply put, “when someone shows you who they are the first time, believe it.” Now if only the West would believe it too.

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