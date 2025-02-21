Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

Violeta Esquinazi
Feb 21

To the author: Thank you for your moral clarity vis-a-vis a deadly enemy of Israel alone but of the whole civilized world. The clarity with which the Allies in 1945 saw no other solution rather than total destruction of the Nazi and Facist regimes serves as a perfect model to follow. Law uses precedence to apply justice. Why can't we not follow this model? To the readers: World wake up. Think that your child was violently kidnapped, held in caves of death and brutally murdered by the hands of evil. Would you wish to negotiate peace and land for the murderer?

Jonathan Gordon
Feb 21Edited

The pro-Palestine protesters in Europe and North America don’t seem to consider they’d all be living under the thousand year Reich right now if the Allies didn’t have the resolve to show Germany and Japan exactly what losing a war they started meant. Then again, maybe these morally bankrupt keffeyeh models would have preferred the Nazis, seeing where their allegiance lies today.

This isn’t about Israel. It’s about the future of civilization. When the body has an infection, you don’t allow some of the virus to stay as a concession to the virus’ dream of consuming the entire body.

Destroy Iran’s nuclear program, take out its oil production facilities, free the Iranian people, and then destroy every last tunnel, terrorist, and terrorist sympathizer in Gaza. What is the alternative?

And I say this all as someone who spent decades hoping for a two state solution and praying for peace. Time and experience prove with every passing day that is an impossible outcome with a culture who celebrates death more than life.

