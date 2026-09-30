Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Hebrew By Inbal's avatar
Hebrew By Inbal
7h

I am so proud to be Israeli and Jewish 💙🇮🇱🙏🏻

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Howard's avatar
Howard
7h

B”H it turned out ok. This, among other things, makes me so proud to be a member of the same family as these heroes. Am yisrael chai!

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