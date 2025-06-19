Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
1h

So true! Israel is brave and the Israelis are the bravest of the brave! You are shadowing your brave Biblical Hero’s. The governments of the West are Pygmy’s! They are appeasers. What you are doing in Iran is miraculous, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1h

Weren't there two spies, Joshua and Caleb, who reported differently to Moses? As I recall the story, they were not intimidated by the natives and were confident the Hebrews would prevail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture