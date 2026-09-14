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Future of Jewish

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Peel Slowly's avatar
Peel Slowly
4h

The paradox is that Israel must be found guilty before the evidence is heard because a fair hearing of the evidence will ultimately exonerate them.

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Stephen Korn, MD's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD
3hEdited

Joshua,

Again clear example of another misguided attempt at Tikun Olam by Jews who have little understanding of the Torah and its teachings! It’s no different with Liberal Jews here in America like Jewish Michigan AG (Nessel) in her Queen Esther moment (NOT) who stated that Jews should vote for the antisemite democratic candidate, El-Sayed, b/c Jews should care more about saving humanity than their own safety!! You can’t make this stuff up -> total ignorance of Judaism!!

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