Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Dave Bender's avatar
Dave Bender
4h

Shared; especially with Israelis who wish it was as “simple” as they think the US races are, and for the American who is mystified by the Prime Minister/Knesset/President arrangement and sure that Israel's system is systemically inferior.

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roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
3h

In the Democratic win, the huge number of charismatic young men and women, a highly diverse group, bodes well for our democracy, and hopefully our future.

In Israel, the young and charismatic are not represented at all (I know, I met many of the candidates last year on my trip there). Women have no possibility to become Prime Minister, (though some would claim that's the case here after Hillary and Harris).

A very extraordinary Arab leader I met in the West Bank (who served time in Israeli jail during the Second Intifada) has no place in Israel's power structure, nor Palestine's for that matter, now led by an old and corrupt Abbas.

In the end, we hope for a Roosevelt or a Lincoln, a Meir or a Rabin. There is no substitute for a great leader; nothing more dangerous and dispiriting than a poor one, whatever the system that puts them in office.

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