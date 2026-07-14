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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6h

Sabrina, I enjoyed the article. It's an interesting perspective, although I see one point a little differently.

I understand why you say Israel is not an escape from antisemitism. In the sense that Israel still faces enemies, terrorism, and constant security threats, you're absolutely right. But I do think Israel is an escape from everyday antisemitism.

When you're living in Canada, Australia, France, or elsewhere in the Diaspora, you're supposed to feel that those countries are your home. Yet after October 7, many Jews discovered just how quickly that sense of security could disappear. Antisemitism moved from the fringes into the mainstream in ways many of us never imagined.

Israel is different. It may be under constant threat from outside, but inside Israel, Jews are home. The state itself isn't hostile to Jews. The government isn't hostile to Jews. Society isn't hostile to Jews. That's an enormous difference.

For me personally, October 7 changed everything. I had always considered Canada and the United States my homes. I was deeply patriotic toward both countries. Today, I still live in Canada, but I no longer see it the same way. My patriotism now belongs to a country I've never even visited—Israel—because I know those are my people.

So I would say Israel isn't an escape from security threats, and it certainly isn't an escape from those who hate Jews. But it is an escape from living as a Jew in a society where antisemitism has become increasingly accepted. To me, that's a very important distinction.

Thank you for a thoughtful and thought-provoking article.

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Jill Grunewald's avatar
Jill Grunewald
5hEdited

I love Israel, and always have. My love was passed onto my children and one made Aliya, married an Israeli, and after five years in NY, now live in Israel with half of my grandchildren. Israel is beloved by my family and we are there every year, and wish that the right wing leaning government would be voted out, while the religious would become part of the IDF, and stop living off nonreligious working Israelis’ taxes. Israel is the best country in the world. I have spent months in nine.

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