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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

I agree completely with the author. The double standard applied to Israel is hard to explain without acknowledging the role of antisemitism. Israel is not unique in how it was formed or in the conflicts it faces, yet it is judged by standards no other country is expected to meet.

Part of the reason Jews have always been such convenient scapegoats is that we fit the profile perfectly. Jews are highly visible and often successful, which breeds resentment. At the same time, especially in the diaspora, we are generally a peaceful and non-confrontational people. That combination — visibility, success, and passivity — has historically made Jews the easiest target for societies looking for someone to blame for their problems.

Israel changed one part of that equation because Israelis are fighters and refuse to remain victims. But the deeper pattern remains. When nations or movements want to explain their failures, Jews — and now Israel — often become the most convenient target.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

With exceptional in addition to Jew hatred, is making the Jew pay for his land.

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