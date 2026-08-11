Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel's avatar
Joel
1m

There is an entire generation of people born Jewish who also lack that understanding of Jewish people hood. It’s quite sad. It’s a terrible failure of the parents and perhaps parents of parents. Many of these people are antizionists, and it would not surprise me if they are the last in their family to call themselves Jewish.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture