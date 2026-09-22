Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1h

It's actually one of the least complex. One side wants to live in peace. The other is death cult committed to wanton slaughter. Why the world fails to see the reality of this is the question of the century.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
43m

This is in NO WAY, a complex issue!

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