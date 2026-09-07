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David Graniewitz's avatar
David Graniewitz
4h

What was worse was that America's special envoy who was sent to Israel in 1987 to persuade us to give up on the Lavi project was a religious Jew who wore a black kippa called Dov Zackheim. According to Wikipedia, he was also an ordained rabbi. This was a cynical move by the US.

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Max Dublin's avatar
Max Dublin
43m

The same thing happened in Canada. During the 1950s Avro Canada developed the Avro Arrow, by far the most advanced fighter jet in the world. But for similar reasons the Americans persuaded the Canadian government led by Conservative PM Diefenbaker to cancel it. And in Canada the impact of this cancellation was arguably worse because instead of integrating into other parts of the Canadian defence industries most of the 14,000 laid off workers got into their pick-up trucks and drove to Seattle. During WWII Canada developed an incredible defence industries including in ship building. Today not much is left of that.

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