Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5h

Nachum, another thoughtful article.

I do think one of Israel's long-term strategic strengths is its population, but it's also one of its challenges. From what I've seen, much of the population growth is coming from the ultra-Orthodox community rather than the broader Israeli population, so Israel needs to think creatively about strengthening its demographic future.

In my opinion, there are practical ideas worth discussing. Israel could do more to encourage larger families through tax incentives or other benefits. It could also re-examine some of its policies regarding Jewish descent in light of modern DNA technology and today's realities.

Another idea I've often thought about is offering free DNA testing to people around the world who are curious about their ancestry. Many people discover they have Jewish ancestors. That doesn't make them Jewish, of course, but it may give them a personal connection to Jewish history and peoplehood that they never knew they had.

There are many ways to strengthen the Jewish future besides simply hoping for higher birth rates. The important thing is to start thinking boldly about them.

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Richard Hacker's avatar
Richard Hacker
2h

I have come to believe that much of the West noticed nothing beyond its own nose.

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