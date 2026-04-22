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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Joel, Joshua, excellent article, and I agree with much of it. Israel is often held to impossible standards that no other country is expected to meet. But I also think we have to be honest that Israel is not entirely a “normal” country, because most countries are not facing constant existential threats from enemies that openly want to destroy them.

That reality requires policies many other democracies would never even consider. For example, I believe Israel should have adopted the death penalty for terrorism years ago. The growing political influence of the ultra-Orthodox community is another legitimate concern, as is the sheer number of political parties that often gives small factions outsized power.

Israel is extraordinary in many ways, but part of protecting that future means recognizing that our security realities are not normal — and pretending otherwise can be dangerous.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
4h

The term multicultural truly applies to Israel although not in the classical sense. If only Israel were evaluated on the same basis as other nations.

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