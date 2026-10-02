Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
23m

Learning is iterative but should be more than reactive. It should anticipate. Inside jobs are not new. As brave as many of the Israeli passages were it would likely been for nought if not for the pilot who open the door with mortal wounds

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture