Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Brem, MD's avatar
Steven Brem, MD
1h

Inspiring, well-written, timely article. One hopes the same determination, commitment and focus will lead to a cure for other deadly neurological diseases, such as glioblastoma.

With the six scientific revolutions in our hands (RNA science, immuno-oncology, AI/ML; cancer neuroscience; biomarkers-liquid biopsy; advanced neuroimaging), we can figure it out. The best is yet to be!

Reply
Share
Lorryn Wahler's avatar
Lorryn Wahler
1h

Such an important post. I pray for treatment options for ALS, a horrible disease for anybody, and their families, to navigate. I’m not surprised that this significant progress is being made by Israelis.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture