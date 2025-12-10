Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Guy Goldstein
7h

Speaking as someone who is both of thr diaspora and of Israel,

There’s some really good points in here, but it’s mixed with some of the stale points that have always created conflict between Israel and the diaspora.

As Jews, we have a choice, do we live in Israel, or do we live in the diaspora. This is a blessed choice which our ancestors could barely even imagine having.

If we chose to live in the diaspora, some of Israel’s decisions do impact us, and in that regard we are stakeholders in the country.

As Israelis, contrary to popular belief, our politics are not governed by what the world is saying about us or what the diaspora thinks. The diaspora is one of a plethora of considerations.

We worry about the independence of our judiciary, we worry about the equal application of law and order, we worry about the size of our classrooms and the health of our elderly. We worry about traffic conditions, and whether or not our electricity infrastructure needs upgrading so we don’t have occasional brownouts on the hottest days of summer when everyone is running the aircon on high.

We have cost of living issues, housing issues, sustainability issues, wage disparity issues…

Yes, we are a Jewish state, and so the Jews matter, but much of our politics is focused on the same simple things that matter to Canadians and to Americans and to Australians.

So yes, Israel needs to do a much better job of managing its relationship with the diaspora and supporting the diaspora and understanding its needs… all of this is true.

But no, the diaspora is not an equal stakeholder in Israeli life, nor are they a legitimate participant in Israeli politics, and the perception that they should be a focal point of Israeli decision making rather than a consideration amongst many is part of what has antagonized Israelis for decades.

Israelis appreciate the diaspora, and know how much it has done for Israel, and Israel can and should do more to support the diaspora. This article would benefit from splitting the asks into the diaspora telling Israelis how to live and the diaspora having requests for how it can work with them.

Elisheva Milder
6h

That's a hard NO from me. The demonstrations that led up to the Oct 7 attacks were completely funded by foreign 'Jewish' organisations. Did you notice that the participants were 100% nonreligious ahskenaz? They control the judiciary, the media, and the universities. The knesset, for all its' challenges, is our only democratic institution. Its' function is continually eroded by the above, non-democratic institutions. Maybe look at the damage done by 'jewish' ngo's and sort those out first.

