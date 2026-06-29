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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Avi, another one of those myths that takes only the slightest amount of honest research to disprove.

Time and again, Israel has offered peace, and time and again, Arab leaders rejected it. Israel accepted partition, withdrew from Gaza, made peace with Egypt, made peace with Jordan, and has honored those agreements. The pattern is clear. When there is a government willing to live alongside Israel, peace has endured. When there isn't, conflict continues.

What frustrates me is that all of this information is readily available. Anyone who genuinely wants to know the history can find it in minutes. That leads me to believe many people aren't really searching for the truth—they've already decided on the conclusion.

Personally, I think we should spend less time trying to understand people who ignore the facts and more time strengthening our own side—improving our messaging, building stronger institutions, and reaching those who are genuinely willing to learn. There are plenty of open-minded people worth talking to. Trying to convince those who refuse to acknowledge the historical record is usually time better spent elsewhere.

Excellent article.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2h

The issue to be debated is a great litmus test of sorts because it helps crystallize the disingenuousness of those who want israel to disappear and will obfuscate or lie in that quest. The speakers in favor of the resolution like so many who manned the college quads of America or marched in the streets of London( and elsewhere) and today win primaries in NEW YORK CITY itself have a desire for one thing only : no more israel and that of course means lots of dead jews .

Oxford is no.longer a revered English institution. It has bastardized itself as can be witnessed time after time in the Oxford Union. Of course England itself increasingly is a mere historic relic.

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