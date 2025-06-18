Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Harris's avatar
Carol Harris
1h

This is so true and beautifully written. I wonder what Thomas Friedman thinks since he wrote that despicable article for the NYT about how the actions of the Israeli government endanger Jews in the Diaspora.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Warren Hoskins's avatar
Warren Hoskins
4m

Joshua - this piece from you left me in tears. That Jews have been able to return to their homeland, regain Hebrew and build one of the most beautiful countries in the world contributing to the best that humanity has to offer - whilst threatened over and over since 1948 is a testimony to their resilience. Am Yisrael Chai

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture