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Stanley Grill's avatar
Stanley Grill
2h

Good food for thought in this. Perhaps Israel is far from unique in needing to make its own way and never rely on America for its defense. As Ukraine is doing now and Europe is just realizing, America’s significant faction of isolationists make it an unreliable partner at best. One can never predict when it will leave you in the lurch or turn on you. And with American Democrats increasingly embracing radical Islamic propaganda, one can certainly see them turning on Israel once they regain power.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
3h

Achieving self-sufficiency in foreign aid is a strategic imperative for our national development.

Developing and sustaining our own funding sources will strengthen our economic resilience and reduce external dependencies.

This transition allows for greater autonomy in policy formulation and implementation.

Such a shift fosters a more robust and sustainable national trajectory.

Ultimately, it will strengthens our capacity to pursue our own defense and security agenda.

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