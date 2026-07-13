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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
27m

It never ceases to amaze me how the Red-Green coalition twists, omits, or invents history to serve the grievance script of the hour. Gaza was not simply “sealed” by Israeli cruelty after disengagement. The record shows an attempted framework for opening Gaza to trade, travel, and development, brokered with American involvement and tied to basic security conditions. That part gets memory-holed because it wrecks the propaganda. Hamas did not build a Singapore on the Mediterranean. It built terror rule, civil war, rockets, tunnels, kidnappings, and finally October 7. Israel did not owe Gaza a seaport for importing war. Egypt had security concerns too. Facts matter. Timelines matter. Agreements matter. If the maniacs want to talk about Gaza’s isolation, they must also talk about the political and terrorist choices that murdered the alternative.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
2h

Additional information for you:

בג"ץ סירב להכשיל את ההתנתקות: הרכב של 11 שופטי בג"ץ הודיע הבוקר (ה') כי הוא דוחה את 12 העתירות השונות שהוגשו נגד חוק פינוי-פיצוי. ההחלטה התקבלה ברוב של 10 שופטים, נגד דעתו החולקת של השופט אדמונד לוי. 9.6.05

https://www.ynet.co.il/articles/0,7340,L-3096958,00.html

https://israelbehindthenews.com/2023/02/22/education-system-commemorates-gush-katif-a-dark-chapter-in-israeli-history/?utm_source

עלות הגרוש מעזה

https://www.zman.co.il/332808/popup/

https://www.algemeiner.com/2019/08/18/how-the-disengagement-harmed-israels-security/

https://www.haaretz.com/2004-10-07/ty-article/the-big-freeze/0000017f-e597-d62c-a1ff-fdffe50c0000

Israel already knows what happens when it withdraws from territories.

It may have worked out mostly well with the Sinai Peninsula, but the two other times out of three, Islamist terrorists took over.

First, when the IDF left southern Lebanon in 2000, and then after the Disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

In both of those cases, a local population had been trained to keep the extremists at bay – first, the South Lebanon Army, which worked with the IDF, then, Fatah-affiliated Palestinian Authority security forces, trained by the US – and they were quickly overrun and massacred by Hezbollah and Hamas, respectively.

"We have seen from recent history that opening the door to territorial compromise to the Palestinians has not resulted in peace, but rather in war. In 2005, Israel made the painful but bold decision to evacuate all its citizens from Gaza. Optimists envisioned the possibility of a “Singapore on the Mediterranean,” with a flourishing economy and peaceful relations rooted in commerce. Israel even agreed to leave intact its world-class greenhouses and farms that blossomed throughout the Strip.

Tragically, Palestinians destroyed those agriculture facilities within 24 hours of Israel’s “Disengagement” from Gaza, where Hamas terrorists quickly took over the governing functions. Israel has been forced to fight three wars over the past 16 years to stop the missile attacks and cross-border infiltrations targeting our schools, hospitals and communities."

https://m.jpost.com/opinion/jerusalem-consulate-is-a-de-facto-embassy-for-palestinians-opinion-684045

Israel withdrew entirely from Gaza, pulling out 8,500 settlers, and handing over to the "Palestinians" the greenhouses in which those settlers had grown flowers and fruit for export to Europe, in the hope that the new owners would take over the turnkey operation and thrive.

Instead, the Palestinians chose to vandalize and destroy the greenhouses.

Mahmoud Abbas was elected President of the Palestinian Authority. He is now entering the seventeenth year of his four-year term.

https://besacenter.org/perspectives-papers/gaza-disengagement-lessons/

https://www.jns.org/15-years-after-disengagement-from-gaza-area-mired-by-violence/

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2023/08/american-officials-admit-giving-mistaken-advice-to-israel

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/palestinian-rocket-and-mortar-attacks-against-israel since 2000

https://www.jns.org/opinion/gaza-fighting-changes-nothing-about-israels-image-struggle/?utm_source

Israel is now paying the price for its 2005 Gaza Cowardly Retreat

"What is happening at this current moment in time along our southern border, and what has occurred there in previous rounds of violence, is not something that has taken place within a vacuum. The mortar bombs, the rockets and the missiles neither were, nor are, a matter of divine will. They are all the result of our own stupidity – the folly of the "Disengagement Plan".

https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/israel-is-now-paying-the-price-for-its-2005-gaza-pullout/

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