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Phil Siegel's avatar
Phil Siegel
2h

Right…for some reason we now act like the purpose of a war is to “achieve” a cease fire. That’s almost comedic. The goal is to achieve military and political objectives and the cease fire is the reward to the loser that lets it survive in return for a series of concessions. How is this not obvious?

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Excellent article. What amazes me is that Western leaders still haven’t woken up to this reality. But the more I think about it, the more I believe it isn’t ignorance — it’s politics. Votes, demographics, polling, and self-interest drive these decisions far more than moral clarity. Even leaders who understand the danger often prefer diplomacy and delay because confrontation carries political risk. The problem is that regimes like Iran are driven by ideology and religious zeal, not reputation or disappointment. Unless the regime itself changes, they will keep pursuing the same goals no matter how many diplomatic statements are issued.

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