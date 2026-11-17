A pro-Israel gathering in New York (photo: Raman Shaunia/Unsplash)

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This is a guest essay by Nachum Kaplan, a longtime journalist and commentator who writes the newsletter, “ Moral Clarity .”

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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Israeli emigration has long been viewed as evidence that Zionism has failed to retain its own beneficiaries. Today, as departures reach levels unseen in generations, familiar anxieties have returned. That is a glib and dated view.

That view might have been justified when Israel was a developing country and Zionism a nation-building project, but not for today’s prosperous, high-tech economy. Israelis themselves are now valuable exports, exposing how overblown fears of international isolation are.

Far from disappearing into foreign societies, Israeli emigrants are revitalizing Jewish communities, spreading Hebrew culture, and strengthening connections with Israel. What looks like a demographic loss from Jerusalem may prove a remarkable civilizational gain.

The Jewish People Policy Institute’s October 2026 annual assessment shows that the number of Israelis living abroad increased from about 630,000 at the beginning of 2022 to 755,000 by January 2025. Include their children born abroad, and the broader Israeli-connected population approaches one million.

More interesting is where these people are going and what happens after they arrive.

In Britain and Germany, Israeli-born Jews make up between 7 and 15 percent of the Jewish population. Count their locally born children and Israeli emigrants born elsewhere and the Jewish People Policy Institute suggests the proportions could reach 15 to 30 percent.

In smaller European communities, the demographic consequences are even more striking. Research by Britain’s Institute for Jewish Policy Research found that Israel-born Jews accounted for approximately 49 percent of Norway’s Jewish population and 41 percent of Finland’s. These are astonishing proportions given that Israel has spent nearly 80 years gathering Jews from the diaspora. Israelis are now replenishing communities that have been shrinking for decades.

The irony would have delighted a biblical author.

The Hebrew language reveals the traditional Israeli attitude toward emigration. Jewish immigration to Israel is called aliyah, which literally means ascent. Emigration is yeridah, or descent. The geography comes with a built-in moral judgment. Former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin dismissed emigrants as weaklings, while fellow former Prime Minister Menachem Begin viewed their departure as a loss of military manpower.

Such attitudes were understandable when Israel was a precarious young state struggling to reestablish the permanent Jewish homeland. Every departing citizen represented a loss of labor, military capacity, and confidence in Zionism.

Yet Israel in 2026 is a different beast. It is a technologically advanced, economically sophisticated nation of more than 10 million people with an annual GDP of half a trillion dollars. It is unsurprising that its scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, and professionals have skills sought internationally. Successful countries export talent. Citizens leave for careers, relationships, education, adventure, and sometimes because they have had quite enough of their politicians.

It is a triumph that, after centuries of being told where they could live, Jews can now choose for themselves, be it permanent or temporary. It is darkly ironic that the Israeli commentariat has turned this achievement into a plebiscite on Jewish sovereignty.

Prolonged warfare, political polarization, and economic pressures are plausible contributing factors. However, the Jewish People Policy Institute’s data show that the increase began before October 7, 2023, so its precise causes remain poorly understood. Israel certainly should not be complacent about losing doctors, engineers, and academics. Taiwan has become so worried about losing skilled workers that it offers a 10-year income tax break for skilled returnees.

Yet treating every departure as an irreversible subtraction from the Jewish national ledger misses something. Jews leaving Israel does not necessarily diminish the strength of the Jewish People. Sometimes they carry that strength somewhere it is urgently needed.

Much of European Jewish life has faced an uncomfortable demographic predicament for decades. Communities have aged, birth rates have often remained low, and younger generations have moved away or become less involved in communal institutions. Their schools, synagogues, welfare organizations, and cultural centers have struggled with dwindling participation. Then the Israelis arrived, bringing a different relationship with Jewish life.

These Jews had grown up in a society where Jewish identity was the default cultural environment. Hebrew was spoken in supermarkets, Jewish holidays organized the national calendar, and biblical references appeared in everything from political arguments to pop songs and advertisements. A secular Israeli could spend an entire lifetime immersed in Jewish civilization without regularly attending synagogue.

For diaspora Jews, Jewishness often requires conscious preservation. For Israelis, it is the surrounding culture.

The consequences are profound. An Israeli arriving in Berlin may have little interest in joining a synagogue or attending the established Jewish community’s annual fundraising dinner. Nevertheless, he may enthusiastically organize Hebrew-language activities for children, Israeli film screenings, holiday celebrations, musical performances, or cultural gatherings.

In Berlin, Kumsitz has brought together Israeli and German-Israeli families, offering children Hebrew-language activities and exposure to secular Israeli culture since 2010. Israeli Jewish culture is more than Judaism. Israeli Community Europe’s Zusammen Berlin, established in 2017, organizes holiday meals, cultural events, and Hebrew activities for young people. More than 4,000 Israelis participate annually.

In London, HBayit began in 2017 around an Israeli family’s Shabbat table. It has developed into a community network serving students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and families. Its organizers hold more than 150 events annually and boats about 200 volunteers.

These initiatives demonstrate that Israelis abroad are capable of creating Jewish communal infrastructure themselves. They need neither permission from Jerusalem nor an existing institutional structure to organize collective Jewish life.

Research on Israelis in Berlin has documented how some secular migrants rediscover dimensions of their Jewish identity after leaving Israel. Surrounded by a non-Jewish majority, traditions previously taken for granted acquire new significance. An Israeli who rarely thought about Jewish identity in Tel Aviv may become involved in building Jewish community in Germany. The homeland has, in a curious reversal, helped produce a new generation of diaspora Jews. These expatriates are Israel’s unofficial cultural ambassadors.

Israel spends enormous resources attempting to explain itself internationally, often with little success. Governments finance public diplomacy campaigns, advocacy organizations produce educational material, and slick PR professionals try to correct misconceptions and lies about Israel. Yet official messaging has limits. Government communications are easily dismissed as propaganda, particularly among audiences already suspicious of Israel.

Human relationships operate differently. An Israeli working in a London technology company, teaching at a German university, or raising children in Amsterdam introduces people to a country they might otherwise encounter only through heavily biased news coverage.

These encounters reveal aspects of Israeli society that geopolitical arguments routinely obscure: its humor, intellectual culture, its arts scene, religious diversity, internal contradictions, entrepreneurial ambition, and its extraordinary capacity for argument.

The Israeli national talent for disagreeing with each other may prove unexpectedly useful. Few things complicate the caricature of a uniformly militaristic society more than discovering that its citizens argue about everything, from how green the grass is to whether their prime minister should resign.

Most emigrants are deeply patriotic. Others are alienated from Israeli politics or bitterly critical. Their disagreements make them less suitable as instruments of official public diplomacy, but more credible as independent representatives of a complicated society. The Israeli abroad can explain something that polished advocacy campaigns often struggle to communicate: Israel contains an entire civilization, not simply a government and an army.

Not all Israelis want to be advocates, and hostility may encourage silence rather than engagement. Nevertheless, hundreds of thousands of ordinary encounters create influence that diplomatic initiatives or advertising budgets cannot measure. A society becomes harder to caricature when people know its citizens personally.

There is a deeper historical irony here. Political Zionism emerged partly from the conviction that Jewish life in the diaspora was structurally vulnerable. Jews existed as minorities dependent on the goodwill of governments and majorities that could withdraw their tolerance with terrifying speed.

Zionism sought to restore Jewish sovereignty, enabling Jews to control their political destiny and develop a modern national culture. The project succeeded beyond what its founders could reasonably have imagined. Israel revived Hebrew, created world-class universities, developed a cultural industry, and gathered Jewish traditions from across the globe.

It is Israel’s success that makes this possible. Israelis can move overseas, even to places with rising antisemitism, knowing that Israel awaits them if they choose to return. It has granted them a gift of freedom.

Historically, the Jewish diaspora sustained itself through networks of learning, trade, migration, and correspondence. The Babylonian academies, Sephardic commercial networks, and Yiddish cultural centers demonstrated that Jewish civilization could flourish across borders. What distinguishes the emerging Israeli diaspora is that its members come from a sovereign Jewish society. They carry the experience of Jewish political normality into communities where minority status has traditionally shaped Jewish experience.

The result is a fusion of the self-confidence of national sovereignty and the adaptive creativity of diaspora existence, with considerable potential for mutual enrichment.

Established diaspora communities possess traditions, institutions, and historical experiences that Israelis sometimes underestimate. Israeli newcomers bring contemporary Hebrew culture, family networks, and different assumptions about Jewish belonging. One might even argue that Israeli emigration is producing a second, largely unintended Zionist achievement: a diaspora increasingly connected to Jewish sovereignty through experience rather than biblical or ideological attachment.

A researcher working in Boston can still collaborate with an Israeli university. An entrepreneur in London can connect Israeli companies with international investors. A musician in Berlin can introduce Israeli culture to audiences that might never visit Israel. Geography has ceased to be a reliable measure of national contribution. The calculation is considerably more complicated than the unimaginative arithmetic of brain drain.

Some Israelis will return and others will remain abroad. Their children may grow up speaking Hebrew alongside English, German, or Spanish, inhabiting Jewish worlds their grandparents could scarcely have imagined. This should be seen not through the melancholy prism of departure, but as evidence of the extraordinary reach of the Jewish civilization that Israel has built.