Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
3h

There are MANY who probably wish that the Final Solution had fully succeeded and that Israel would not have come in to existence in 1948. Your very existence is an in your face reproach to the Jew haters. Hang tough, Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
3h

This was so powerful! Your description of the film festival was appalling! I lived in Israel for a few years, it changed my life. Critic’s should visit, it would change their opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture