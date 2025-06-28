Future of Jewish

Dan
2h

The Armed Services here in Western countries see the war to maintain Living Standards as eternal too, so in fact you are not alone, Israel. My own experience of this as a Jew in the Diaspora here in the UK has been the same. I won’t bore you with the details ( you have our reports of State-antisemitism) but these battles are fought every day. So keep on going Israel! The Western Nations and informed people within these countries are with you. Am YIsrael Chai.

Stephen Schecter
2h

Right on! And the best answer to all the shitheads in the world who cavil and snipe at the Jewish state and the Jews is total victory in Gaza, Judea and Samaria. Peace in our time, truly. I doubt the shitheads will make one move to stop it, though they will scream bloody murder. Until of course they are taken out and then they will be like Lot's wife, frozen in salt.

