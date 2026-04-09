Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Rachel A Listener's avatar
Rachel A Listener
9h

Your statement “The first was a matter of choice. The Jews were already a global people, many of whom lived outside the Land of Israel by decision, not compulsion, while maintaining a deep attachment to Zion — a historical and religious homeland.”—

My readings from various sources indicate that your reference to the people above mentioned: those people were descendants of others who had been forcibly deported from Jerusalem and from Israel generations prior.

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
7h

Diaspora Jews are even more wishy-washy than Israeli Jews. The latter at least fight back when they are being bombarded, but even they do not move on to take the steps to eradicate the problem posed by their Palestinian enemies and their hypocritical Arab Muslim neighbours. Israeli elites have absorbed quite a bit of diaspora Jewish mentality. Just look at their pathetic judicial and electoral systems, whose origins can be traced right back to the Bible.

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