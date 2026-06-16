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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Vanessa, I enjoyed your article very much. To be honest, after reading about the deal yesterday, I was feeling somewhat disappointed. Your article helped put me back into a more positive frame of mind.

I agree with everything you said. Israel will adapt, Israel will adjust, and in the end this may very well make Israel stronger. One thing history has taught us is that Israelis do not sit around feeling sorry for themselves. They identify a problem, argue about it endlessly, and then find a way to overcome it.

Everything you wrote about the character of the country is true. Israel is an amazing place filled with amazing people, and if there is one nation that knows how to turn setbacks into opportunities, it is Israel. Thank you for the reminder.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

Thank you for the positive view on “deal or not a deal”. It isn’t what we have done. Let’s not cry over spilled milk. We know the difference between alliance and reliance. So again it’s an opportunity to make it better or maybe the best outcome for Israel. The same applies to us in the Diaspora. It is time to drop the reliance on the Democratic party and our stale organizations supporting them. We give them our money and they keep betraying us. Let’s also invest and invent in supporting Israel more directly and not getting involved in Israeli politics.

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