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Future of Jewish

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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
2h

Informative article. As to contention, I've mentioned before about hearing an audio of a Knesset assembly with, shall we say, loud discussion and shouting at each other. Regardless, Israel has thrived under their own efforts despite the national hobby of disagreeing. From the military standpoint, the Haganah and even Irgun and other groups came together in 1948 to repel the attacking Arabs which eventually led to the IDF and all of these pre-war organizations were internally created which I've always found interesting. Finally, the movie "Exodus" shows, in a Hollywood way, the efforts of people fleeing their former nations and working together to get to what became the nation of Israel and was directed by the Austrian Otto Preminger.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2h

Samuel, thank you for a most informative and exploratory article. I focused on your comment that before the Holocaust, you wrote that 85% of the world’s Jews were in Europe. In 1939, there were approximately 16 million Jews in the world, which is about the same number as there are today. It is reckoned some 9 million Jews lived in Europe in 1939, which is about 57%.

And today, if I am not mistaken, there are about 7.2 million Jews in Israel, 6.3 million in America, and the remaining 2.5 million around the world. Europe today has about 1.3 million Jews .. so in just under 90 years, Jews in Europe have gone from 57% to 8%.

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