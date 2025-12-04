Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

"Disagreement among Jews about when the war against Hamas in Gaza should have ended has been a fascinating study in Jewish ethics and conscience. Some felt it should have ended a year ago, especially given the international pressure Israel was under, while others (like me) thought it should continue until Hamas has been destroyed."

It is quite clear today that international pressure on Israel to stop the war a year ago actually came from within. The aim was political not ethical, to prove that Netanyahu was unable to defeat Hamas ISIS.

You then wrote:

"The first Jewish king was also the first Jewish warrior. David united the Hebrew tribes."

David was the second King of Israel. The first King was Saul from the tribe of Benjamin.

You wrote: "Power is necessary for survival, yet somehow morally disqualifying."

Really? In our neighborhood without power, you're a dead duck. That has been true since the days of Abraham, Moses and Joshua.

The consequences:

"For two millennia, Jewish life survived in submission."

Never again is never again!

"Jewish ethics turned inward with survival through faith and endurance through restraint."

The price: expulsion, slaughter, rape, pogroms, slavery, inquisition and the Holocaust.

"People in Israel allergic to domination, including from their own, which helps explain why the debate in Israel about judicial reform has become so heated."

There was no debate. The Left refused debate, even though they knew and know that Judicial-reform is essential.

They created total anarchy, refusal to serve, incitement, chaos and lawlessness which brought on our country the 7th of October 2023.

"The political feeling and backlash against Netanyahu."

If that's the case, how do you explain that Netanyahu is the longest elected PM of Israel?

The political backlash by the Left is their will to cling to power which they have lost in Democratic elections so they are clawing with their remaining powers to the judicial system and key figures in control. They are losing it. Their shame was exposed with the fall of several leading positions.

I won't get into the issue of the IDF not to expose here, online, its follies.

"No army fighting for its survival should have to apologize for existing, yet Israel’s army does so daily."

Big strategic mistake, especially with the global anti-Zionist atmosphere.

I won't go i to further debate but I would recommend all readers to read the following book:

The principle of survival by Dr. Uri Milstein

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uri_Milstein

Following Heraclitus ("War is the father of everything"), Milstein developed a philosophical theory according to which the "principle of survival" is a cornerstone in the operation of all beings that exist in the world.

In the book "General Security Theory - The Survival Principle" Milstein states that according to the human survival principle all human bodies strive to survive, and that it is a drive that is greater than all other drives, and is present in all other drives as a basic component. It is a desperate attempt to overcome the certain end or at least postpone it, which stems from the primal fear of death. Therefore, security is the ontological foundation of existence wherever it is. Every human body invests survival energy to perpetuate its existence, neutralizing the natural tendency towards entropy. The main task of human beings is the accumulation of survival energy, and every human body strives to accumulate as much of it as possible for the lean days. Survival energy includes means that humans use to survive, such as intelligence, territory, property, motivation, and physical efforts. So humans are mainly busy accumulating residual energy, which is also, among other things, the main motive behind all economic activity and capitalist capital accumulation. Sometimes an excessive attempt to accumulate survival energy may endanger the existence of the accumulated body or reduce its survivability, such as the strengthening of the Soviet army after World War II, or the strengthening of the IDF after the Six Day War, or the strengthening of the Iraqi army and its invasion of Kuwait.

Every human body is made up of many parts. Each part has its own existence, and each part has entropy processes. The interest of the survival of each part is stronger than the interest of the part in the existence of the whole body. The strongest and most serious threat to anybody is not the external threat but rather the internal one, the contradictions between the different parts of the whole, between themselves, and between them and the whole. Every body in the universe contradicts and threatens another body because it occupies a chunk of matter or energy that might be available to another body. The myth of security greatly empowers external enemies and ignores internal enemies that are more common and more dangerous to the survival of any system.

The intelligence, which is the unique ability of Homo sapiens to learn how to improve its survival abilities, developed in an evolutionary process due to its high survival value. The more a person invests in intelligence, the greater his chance of survival.

A necessary condition for the empowerment of intelligence is communication at a high level. And regular and egalitarian social life is a necessary condition for the existence of intelligent verbal communication, therefore a political entity that maintains a continuity of social life and acts by force against its enemies, is a necessary condition for the existence of intelligent beings. And democratic government is the optimal form of government from an intelligent point of view, because it has intelligent verbal communication between the decision-makers, the implementers and those affected by them, and there are no people immune to criticism. Milstein concludes that the fundamental anthropological model for understanding human behavior is the battle, in which each side strives to neutralize the other side to the point of destruction. This is the case in the financial field, in relation to spouses, in the jealousy of writers, and more.

The actions of the state are determined by the leaders who strive to survive happily and feel threatened when their political survival is threatened. Because they worry about their survival, sometimes a contradiction arises between the concern for themselves and the stratum they came from and the survival of all citizens. The state has a survival interest in fostering in its residents a sense of mutual dependence, and therefore, it fosters the institutions of family, religion, and national sentiment. The concept of political sovereignty includes the unlimited legitimate ability of the state to impose its will on all citizens, therefore the decision-makers direct the laws, culture, social values and ideologies to suit their desire to preserve their legitimate and unlimited ability to coerce. But for the most part, they do not exercise the power of coercion because they fear the loss of national approval. For the leaders, the survival of the country is a supreme value, which will justify the use of any means. Placing the survival of the state at the top of all interests is affected and will affect the human race more than any other factor.

In order to maintain their survival, the countries established security systems whose main components are police, army, and secret agencies. The security system is the main survival energy of political systems. The security systems have a dual character, they are designed to ensure the existence of the state, but they have an interest in ensuring their own existence, which can sometimes pose a threat to the survival of the state as in the case of the Soviet Army. All war is organized human violence designed to threaten or protect a political system. Every war, internal and external, is for or against a new order. Military systems because they are closed and undemocratic hierarchical systems, the level of intelligent communication in them is low, and it is difficult to reach the truth in them, therefore in these systems there is no process of intelligent learning of lessons, but rather a process of "Darwinian learning of lessons" of natural selection.

Excellent essay!

