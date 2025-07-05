The Israeli Scouts — HaTzofim in Hebrew (photo: תנועת הצופים/Facebook)

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

Israel, a nation often defined by its resilience, innovation, and historical significance, faces a persistent challenge in shaping its global image.

While its military strength and technological prowess garner attention, Israel’s public diplomacy, often referred to as hasbara, has struggled to counter negative narratives and foster international goodwill.

Amid this complex landscape, Israel’s youth, a vibrant and diverse generation, represent an untapped diplomatic asset capable of reshaping global perceptions. By leveraging their energy, diversity, and global connectivity, Israel can deploy its young people as cultural ambassadors to build bridges, challenge stereotypes, and humanize the nation’s story.

However, this approach requires a bold shift from traditional diplomatic strategies, a move that may spark debate among those wedded to conventional hasbara methods.

Israel’s younger generation, born into a digital age and shaped by a unique blend of tradition and modernity, embodies the nation’s dynamism. This demographic, roughly those under 35, is diverse — encompassing Jews from Ashkenazi, Sephardic, and Mizrahi backgrounds, as well as Arab Israelis, Druze, and other minorities.

Their experiences reflect Israel’s complex identity: a state that is both a tech powerhouse and a cradle of ancient heritage. They are fluent in global culture, connected through social media platforms, and often bilingual or multilingual, giving them a natural ability to engage with the world.

Unlike older generations, who may carry the weight of Israel’s existential struggles, today’s youth are more likely to view their country through a lens of possibility. They are entrepreneurs launching startups in Tel Aviv, artists redefining Jewish identity in Jerusalem, and activists advocating for coexistence in mixed cities like Haifa.

Their stories — of innovation, resilience, and pluralism — offer a compelling counterpoint to the one-dimensional portrayals of Israel as a conflict zone. By amplifying these voices, Israel can present a human face to the world, one that resonates with younger global audiences who value authenticity and diversity.

Israeli kids are raised within a culture of independence, national purpose, and unfiltered Jewish pride. Thus, they grow up differently. They are not raised to fear discomfort; they are raised to meet it. They are not taught to shrink their identity in order to fit in; they are taught to stand tall in it.

Israeli parenting, whether consciously or not, seems to produce young Jews with the very confidence and resilience that much of the Diaspora is struggling to instill.

This is not accidental.

Israeli society places a strong emphasis on directness, open communication, and healthy debate, even from a young age. In many Israeli households, it’s common for children to challenge ideas, express opinions openly, and engage in spirited discussions with adults.

Rather than being seen as disrespectful, this is embraced as a sign of critical thinking and strength. As a result, children learn early on that their voice matters. They’re encouraged to speak up and take part in decision-making. This naturally cultivates confidence.

Second, Israeli kids are given more freedom and independence than in many other countries. It’s not uncommon to see young children walking to school alone, navigating public transportation, or playing outdoors without constant adult supervision.

This autonomy is not carelessness; it’s trust. Parents expect their children to develop life skills, street smarts, and a sense of responsibility through real-life experiences. And children, rising to the occasion, learn self-confidence by doing things on their own.

Military service also plays a role in solidifying the confidence of young Israelis. While mandatory service begins at age 18, the culture surrounding the military influences children much earlier.

From a young age, Israeli kids see themselves as future contributors to the nation’s security and society. This fosters a sense of purpose, responsibility, and maturity. By the time they’re teenagers, many already have a clear idea of what it means to be part of something larger than themselves, and this collective identity reinforces inner strength.

But where does the courage to take responsibility really begin?

Some would say it stems from the country’s compulsory military service, but having lived in Israel for nearly a decade now, I would argue that it begins even before then, in the Israeli Scouts — HaTzofim in Hebrew.

Established in 1919, and now with some 80,000 members between the ages of 9 and 18, the Israeli Scouts is the largest youth movement in Israel. It is also famously known as the world’s first egalitarian scouting movement, where boys and girls participate together on an equal basis.

What makes the Israeli Scouts so interesting, however, is that there is basically zero adult supervision. Scouts meet in peer groups and act autonomously, with guidance from young guides (slightly older scouts).

The children and adolescents of the movement are completely self-sufficient, setting their own goals and ambitions. This unique system, which charges youth with responsibility for their own education, is intrinsic to the perception of youth in Israeli society and to their current and future roles as citizens.

Israel’s current diplomatic efforts, while robust in government-to-government relations, often struggle in the court of public opinion. Traditional hasbara relies heavily on official channels: government spokespeople, press releases, and lobbying efforts. These methods, while necessary, can feel impersonal and reactive, especially in an era where social media shapes perceptions in real time.

On social media platforms, where narratives spread rapidly, Israel often finds itself on the defensive, countering misinformation or oversimplified critiques. This approach risks alienating younger audiences who are skeptical of institutional messaging and crave authentic, peer-to-peer engagement.

Moreover, Israel’s image is frequently reduced to its conflicts, overshadowing its cultural and societal achievements. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, for instance, has gained traction among some Western youth by framing Israel solely through the lens of geopolitics.

To counter this, Israel needs ambassadors who can transcend politics and connect on a human level. Young Israelis, with their fluency in global culture and social media, are ideally suited to this task. They can share stories of Israel’s vibrant music festivals, cutting-edge tech scene, or grassroots peace initiatives, offering a narrative that is both relatable and compelling.

To harness its youth as a diplomatic asset, Israel should invest in programs that empower young people to represent the country abroad. One model could be an expanded version of programs like Birthright Israel, but with a twist: Instead of bringing young Jews to Israel, send young Israelis to global campuses, cultural festivals, and tech conferences.

These ambassadors could share their personal stories — whether it’s a Bedouin student’s journey in tech, a young Ethiopian-Israeli’s contributions to social justice, or a Tel Aviv DJ’s fusion of Middle Eastern and Western music. Such initiatives would humanize Israel, showing it as a diverse, creative society rather than a monolithic entity.

Another approach could involve leveraging social media influencers. Israel’s youth are already active on platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram, where they share glimpses of daily life; be it surfing in Herzliya, hiking in the Negev, or coding in a Tel Aviv startup hub.

The government could partner with these influencers, providing grants or training to amplify their reach while ensuring their content remains authentic. This strategy would contrast with state-driven campaigns, which often feel scripted. The controversy here lies in balancing authenticity with coordination; too much government involvement risks undermining the organic appeal of these voices.

Educational exchanges also offer potential. Programs like Erasmus+ in Europe could inspire an “Israel Exchange” initiative, where young Israelis study abroad and host foreign students in Israel. These exchanges would foster personal connections, allowing foreigners to see Israel through the eyes of its youth.

For example, a German student visiting Haifa might learn about Arab-Jewish coexistence from a local peer, challenging preconceived notions. Conversely, Israeli students abroad could dispel myths about their country through everyday interactions, from coffee shop conversations to classroom debates.

Deploying youth as diplomatic assets is not without challenges, and the approach could spark debate within Israel. Traditionalists in the foreign ministry might argue that diplomacy is best left to seasoned professionals who can navigate complex geopolitical realities. Empowering young people, especially those with diverse or dissenting views, risks introducing unpredictability.

For instance, an Arab-Israeli ambassador might highlight domestic inequalities, or a Left-leaning activist might critique certain policies, complicating Israel’s unified messaging. Yet this diversity is precisely what makes the approach powerful: It reflects Israel’s reality as a pluralistic democracy, not a monolith.

Another point of contention is resource allocation. Critics might argue that funds for youth diplomacy would be better spent on security or economic development. However, the cost of such programs is minimal compared to their potential impact. A single viral social media campaign by a young Israeli could reach millions, far outstripping the reach of a government press conference. The risk of ceding control to a younger, less predictable generation is outweighed by the opportunity to reshape global narratives in an authentic way.

Israel’s youth are already shaping the nation’s future through their creativity, resilience, and global outlook. By empowering them as diplomatic assets, Israel can transform its hasbara from a defensive posture to a proactive celebration of its people.

This approach will not erase criticism or resolve conflicts overnight, but it can build bridges, foster understanding, and remind the world that Israel is more than its challenges; it is a nation of vibrant, diverse, and inspiring young people ready to share their story.