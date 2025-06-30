Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
4h

It is not just socially acceptable to hate Jews, it is required.

It is required in an environment where all minds must think alike and all people must say the same words, at the same time. Where everyone needs the same Satan to yell at (and capture and torture) during the daily Two Minutes' Hate that somehow spills into 24/7 Hate. The uniformity of expected thought and behavior is something we are more likely to expect from dog training than from universities but such is the state of education in the West today. We've been doing away with critical thinking skills since the early '70s and it shows.

Orwell was right: He who controls the past, controls the future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
5m

Regarding the line in the article "We are living in a time when intellectual clarity is an act of rebellion" reminds me of Orwell's quote "During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act." Finally, when I hear the critics say they're not against Jews but Zionists it makes me wonder how they don't understand being one goes with the other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture