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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
2h

"There’s something treacherous, gross even, about Americans who hate America or are ashamed of it." For me that says it all about those Americans who reflexively hate their own country. As I say often these people speak like communists on the barricades but want to live like free-market capitalists. If this country is so vile and evil then pick another country.

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Saul Blecher's avatar
Saul Blecher
2h

Thank you & your Family’s contribution, dedication, & service to the USA. I appreciated the history lesson of Jewish involvement in the founding of our nation. Maybe one day the antisemite/anti Israel people will understand that the G-d of Israel is in control of everything & everyone. Maybe someday they will come to realize that the Jewish people have been chosen by G-d to spread light upon darkness in the world. Maybe then we can look forward to tolerance, understanding, & peace for everyone. Maybe Moshiach can help facilitate this process. Let’s hope he comes soon! Tomorrow would be fine with me. Happy birthday USA 🇺🇸 🦁

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