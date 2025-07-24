Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Talk to someone in [insert virtually any country outside of the Middle East], and you’d think half the planet has suddenly become an expert in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

People who couldn’t find Gaza on a map two years ago are now engaging in fiery debates about Israel and “Palestine,” questioning war strategies, and arguing over terms like “occupation” and “genocide” as if they’ve been studying the conflict for decades.

It raises the obvious question: Why do people care so much about a war that, for most of them, has zero direct impact on their lives?

Let’s be blunt: The vast majority of people who rage about Israel and Hamas are completely unaffected by what happens there. They don’t live in the region. They don’t have family in the region. They’ve never even been to the region.

Yet they speak as though the fate of their own lives depends on the outcome of this conflict. Meanwhile, wars in Sudan, Congo, Yemen, and Myanmar rage on with barely a whisper from the same people. So why this one? Why Israel and Hamas?

The answer is messy — and revealing.

1) It’s about identity, not geography.

The Israel-Hamas war has been turned into an identity issue. People frame it as a moral test: Which side are you on?

It’s not about borders; it’s about belonging to a tribe, signaling your virtue, and aligning yourself with the “good guys.” For many, posting a flag emoji isn’t about saving lives in Israel or Gaza; it’s about announcing, “I’m a good person! I care!”

But there’s zero logical reason for people to care about the Israel-Hamas war. If you live in Chicago, Sydney, or Berlin, this war does not touch your life in any meaningful way. It doesn’t affect your mortgage rates, your commute, your grocery bill, your kid’s school, or your personal safety.

Israel and Gaza are tiny slivers of land half a world away, with a combined population smaller than that of many major cities. From a purely rational perspective, this conflict should rank somewhere near the bottom of your concern list — well below things like climate change, economic instability, or the civil wars and humanitarian disasters happening in Africa and Asia.

And yet, for some reason, it dominates global headlines, university campuses, and dinner table conversations. Why? Because caring about this war isn’t about logic; it’s about identity, emotion, and ego. People have attached their (distorted) sense of morality, justice, and even self-worth to the outcome of a war they barely understand.

They’re not invested because of its strategic importance (spoiler: it has none for them); they’re invested because it gives them something to perform — a cause to signal, a stance to declare, a narrative to own.

In reality, the Israel-Hamas war is a hyper-local conflict with hyper-globalized attention. It’s a war that affects about 15 million people directly, but has become a psychological playground for billions. Logically, it should matter to Israelis, Palestinians, and maybe their immediate neighbors. But logic left the building the moment this war became a hashtag.

2) It’s simple — or so they think.

People love stories with clear villains and heroes. It’s hardwired into us. Every culture has myths, epics, and fairy tales that revolve around good triumphing over evil. Our movies, books, and even marketing campaigns thrive on this binary because it’s easy to digest.

Reality, however (especially when it comes to geopolitics), is anything but binary. It’s messy. It’s layered. It involves history, context, nuance, and contradictions that don’t fit neatly into a TikTok video.

But the narrative in pop culture is seductively simple: one side is the oppressed underdog; the other is the oppressive overlord. And in an age of 15-second clips and Instagram slideshows, simplicity sells. People don’t want to grapple with the Balfour Declaration, the Oslo Accords, or the implications of Hamas’ charter. They want to know who the “bad guy” is so they can boo and hiss, and who the “good guy” is so they can cheer and hashtag.

They read a few articles, skim a headline or two, watch a news clip, and scroll through an influencer’s post that compresses 100 years of history into 10 colorful slides. Suddenly, they think they’ve cracked the code to one of the world’s most complex conflicts. They talk with absolute certainty, as if retweeting a thread on settler colonialism qualifies them to lecture others on international law. This illusion of mastery is intoxicating because it allows people to feel morally superior without doing any intellectual heavy lifting.

The truth? Realpolitik is complicated, history (which influences the present) is convoluted, and geopolitics is philosophically ambiguous.

But complexity goes over most people’s heads, and outrage is thrilling, so people default to a Hollywood script: Cast Israel as Darth Vader, Gaza as Luke Skywalker, and cheer for the rebels. It’s not analysis; it’s entertainment disguised as ethics.

3) It’s a safe war to have opinions about.

Talking about Gaza is safer than talking about, say, Chinese oppression of Uyghurs or the civil war in Ethiopia. Why? Because the Israel-Hamas conflict is culturally sanctioned outrage. It’s the “it” cause of the moment — a ready-made moral theater where you can perform your virtue without real consequences.

There’s an entire ecosystem designed for it: hashtags, protest kits, influencers, trendy slogans on hoodies. Want to look “aware” and “compassionate” without lifting a finger beyond your phone screen? This war offers that in spades. Post a flag, share a TikTok, chant the slogan of the week. Boom! You’re a hero in your social circle!

But here’s the kicker: All these opinions, all this chest-thumping certainty, is built on quicksand. Because the truth is, nobody actually knows what’s happening inside Gaza. No international journalists are allowed in. Not because Israel bars them (Israel actually invites reporters into its own military operations), but because Hamas will kidnap or kill international journalists if they report anything that doesn’t fit the propaganda script. That’s not speculation; that’s documented behavior. Ask any reporter who’s worked in Gaza: You do not criticize Hamas and live to tell the tale.

So what does that mean? It means every dramatic headline, every viral infographic, every tear-jerking post is based on information controlled by a terrorist organization whose entire strategy depends on manipulating global opinion. Think about that for a second: People are out here screaming “Trust the facts!” when their facts are coming straight from Hamas’ media arm.

The same Hamas that uses human shields as a war tactic, steals humanitarian aid, and hides rockets in schools. The same Hamas that stages photos of bombed buildings and dead children because it knows gullible, bored Westerners will eat it up and turn it into a meme.

And yet millions of people — many of them self-proclaimed “critical thinkers” — lap it up without question. They accept casualty numbers without verification. They share videos without context. They take the word of a group that literally murders journalists as if it’s gospel truth.

Why? Because it makes them feel righteous. Because it’s trending. Because caring about Gaza gives you social credit, while calling out China for genocide or confronting atrocities in Sudan gets you … nothing. No likes, no clout, no sense of belonging.

The reality? This war is not a moral awakening for the masses; it’s a fashion statement.

4) It feels global because Jews are global.

Unlike most conflicts, this one involves Jews — and Jews live everywhere. That makes the war feel close even when it’s not. When Ethiopia is in civil war or Myanmar is committing ethnic cleansing, life in Paris or New York remains unchanged. No protests, no marches, no graffiti on local businesses. Those tragedies stay “over there.”

But when Israel is at war, the ripple effect crosses oceans overnight. People see synagogues in their city hiring extra security. They see Jewish schools and community centers adding armed guards. They see rallies and counter-rallies shutting down city streets, businesses posting political statements on Instagram, and even celebrities issuing public pledges about which “side” they’re on. Suddenly, something happening 6,000 miles away feels like it’s on your doorstep — because, in a sense, it is.

This is the double-edged sword of Jewish global presence: Jews are only 0.2 percent of the world’s population, but they are hyper-visible in Western democracies. They have synagogues, schools, cultural institutions, and businesses in nearly every major city.

So, when a war breaks out in Israel, antisemitism spikes worldwide — like clockwork. It’s not just theory; it’s data. Within days of October 7th, antisemitic incidents surged by hundreds of percent in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and Europe.

Jewish college students were harassed. Jewish-owned businesses were vandalized. In some cities, Jewish parents were told not to send their kids to school in visible symbols like Star of David necklaces. All because of a war in which these Jews have no direct involvement.

This isn’t happening for any other conflict. You don’t see Congolese immigrants in Paris getting attacked because of war in Congo, or Chinese restaurants getting smashed because of China’s actions in Xinjiang.

But when Jews are involved — even tangentially, even symbolically — the world treats every Jew as an ambassador for Israel.

And here’s the irony: The people screaming the loudest about Israel often claim they’re only criticizing a government. Yet their outrage spills into boycotts, harassment, and violence against ordinary Jews who have nothing to do with the Israeli government.

That unique phenomenon, where a war halfway across the globe sparks protests and hate crimes on your street, makes this conflict feel omnipresent in a way no other does.

5) It’s a projection screen.

Finally, this war has become a giant projection screen for the world’s unresolved issues: colonial guilt, racial politics, identity crises, and generational angst. It’s less about Israel and Gaza and more about you — your worldview, your politics, your need for moral clarity in an age of chaos. People project their personal ideologies onto it like it’s a blank canvas for their grievances.

Anti-imperialists frame it as the last battle against Western colonialism, even though Israel was never a European colony in the way Africa or India was. Islamists see it as a holy war, a chance to reclaim honor and destiny for the Ummah. Progressives cast it as the ultimate social justice cause, slapping it into the same template they use for gender, race, and class struggles — because everything, in their eyes, is an extension of the oppression Olympics.

And, of course, antisemites (who never need much of an excuse) treat it as confirmation of every conspiracy theory they’ve ever cherished about Jews running the world, pulling strings, and deserving punishment.

The result? The Israel-Hamas war is no longer a war in the Middle East. It’s a mirror reflecting everyone’s neuroses back at them. People aren’t talking about Rafah or Sderot; they’re talking about their own identity, their politics, their sense of self.

For some, hating Israel has become shorthand for hating capitalism, colonialism, whiteness, or whatever other boogeyman they’ve decided is ruining their life. For others, defending Israel is a proxy for defending the West, democracy, and the values they fear are crumbling.

It’s the ultimate Rorschach test of modern morality: Stare at the inkblot of this war and tell us what you see. Do you see a “freedom fighter” or a terrorist? A democracy under siege or an “apartheid” state?

What you see says less about Israel or Gaza and far more about you. That’s why the discourse is so hysterical, so absolutist, so incapable of nuance — because people aren’t arguing over facts, they’re arguing over their own identities. And that makes compromise, empathy, or truth almost impossible.