Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

Carol Ann Power
6h

I’m a South African Catholic with a Jewish great grandfather on Mum’s side.

I am so gutted that this is happening again.

What happened to “never again “?

Kindest regards

Respect

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

EKB🎗️
6h

The problem is that there is too much hand ringing among the intelligentsia and the "oh no woe is me" among the Israeli Left. It really is time for Israel and the Jews to tell these haters to go eff themselves.There is alot more to the world than western Europe and the British Commonwealth countries. Look at Miele who wants to create the Issac Accords with Israel for South America. Africa is opening up embassies, and the Abraham accords have held even through the war.

Not sure why Israel is so obsessed with those handful of west European countries. Those nations are dieing anyway. In a generation they wont even exist as we knew them. Which is a shame for their children but their own demise is on them. Jews don't have to allow them to take us with them.

(PS China may not have open antisemitism, but their algorithm on TikTok is a leading reason for mass antisemitism when it comes to Gaza. China is not Israel's friend. But Israel is a side effect for China. Its goal is to break the western alliance and the way they are doing it, is making Israel a wedge issue the way the Soviets did. People are just too stupid to see it.)

BTW- Japan is not Israel's friend either.

