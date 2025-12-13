Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Sholl's avatar
Mary Sholl
1h

The modern version of Tikkun Olam is a perversion of Jewish law adopted by hypocrites and Marxists like Barack Obama to make liberal Jews think they are respected by the Left. They’re not as the last two and one half years has vividly shown. For this group Tikkun Olam is a world devoid of Israel and Jews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ASP's avatar
ASP
1h

Deeply considered, excellenty expressed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture