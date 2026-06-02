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Kevin Miner's avatar
Kevin Miner
5h

There is nothing J about J Street.

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Tovia Ben Dovid's avatar
Tovia Ben Dovid
5h

J-Street appears clueless regarding the sole aim of Palestinianism which has nothing to do about land! They have absolutely shut their eyes about every effort and every peace offer made by Israel, and the fact they all ended in Jewish bloodshed! The only function they serve is a twisted view of reality used by the activist media to get a misrepresented Jewish point of view. They have rendered themselves irrelevant and dillusional even after the 2nd intafada! Their behavior post October 7 is hideous beyond description!

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