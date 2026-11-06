Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
2h

If the world didn’t have Jews to blame for their problems, they would have to invent us. Otherwise, people would have to face the consequences of their own incompetence and stupidity. And that’s never going to happen.

Reply
Share
Doug Mayfield's avatar
Doug Mayfield
2hEdited

As a non Jew who supports Israel because it is the one country in the Middle East in which there is respect for freedom and individual rights, I say thank you for this article. In my view, my country, America, is in very serious trouble because both ends of the political spectrum are deteriorating intellectually and morally at a startling rate. The left, the Democrats, are now fully nihilist. That is they reject with prejudice any facts which clash with their ideology and all human values, honesty, competence, integrity, excellence, beauty, justice, etc. as such. As a direct result, they hate the good for being good and seek to destroy freedom and individual rights. Their recent alliance with followers of Islam is to me the second worst development in American political history exceeded in depravity only by slavery and is prima facie evidence of the now fully communist Democratic party's intent to establish a police state in America. The Republicans are supposed to be the opposition but instead are generally weak and cowardly as they drift without thinking toward being completely helpless/hopeless. Your article documents one manifestation of this trend, that some Republicans blame Israel for their loss. If they thought about it at all, they would realize that when they had complete control of the federal government they did nothing to reduce the source of inflation which troubles people, deficit ridden outrageously wasteful totally corrupt (that is inviting monumental theft) non defense federal spending. In my view, Israel will now, for at least some time, have to go more on its own. (I hope that the cooperation between the two countries' armed forces continues.) But that's been true in the past and Israel met the challenges. Meanwhile, perhaps some people in America will wake up and do some serious thinking about reestablishing our affection for freedom and individual rights which are crucial for human life.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture