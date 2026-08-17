Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zain de Ville's avatar
Zain de Ville
19m

It is very sad talking to Israelis in Western settings who seem to be developing an almost unconscious belief that confession of Israeli wrongdoing is their ticket to acceptance and protection from attack. They invite the morally sadistic crowd to challenge them on “the atrocious things my government does to Palestinians,” sometimes establishing their moral innocence before anyone has accused them. They never speak about Jewish suffering caused by Palestinians.

I wonder if there is something post-traumatic in this from October 7. And then the secondary trauma of finding out that your Western allies, instead of supporting you, accuse you. Well in that case - I am safer if I condemn my own side first.

And maybe there is tertiary trauma as well - when you look at the mind of the society capable of conceiving, planning, enacting and enjoying the atrocities of October 7, maybe it is safer to deny the realisation that they may not be presumed capable of any genuine resolution, occupation or no occupation.

Maybe that possibility is too frightening to contemplate. Because if the obstacle were just an atrocious Israeli government you can just have an election and fix it. It is more frightening to think that the conditions necessary for the hoped-for resolution may themselves be absent.

So the confession may accomplish two things at once: -If I condemn Israel, perhaps you will accept me. And: - If Israel is principally to blame, then perhaps the problem remains soluble.

Both offer relief from something much more unbearable.

Reply
Share
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
19m

Jewish antizionism is predicated on several things, the most egregious is that for some reason Israel is supposed to be perfect or they cant abide its existence. These are the same imbeciles that reject the American founding fathers ideals because they owned slaves (admittedly not a good look). Truth of the matter it is not an question of educating them what being Jewish is all about. They don't care. It's not as if the education isn't out there for them to grab ahold of if they wanted it. They want to be part of the cool kids table and don't care who they betray to get there. Jews have always had traitors among them. Now is no different.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture