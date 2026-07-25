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Future of Jewish

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Robert's avatar
Robert
4h

I am offended at every governmental and non-governmental form I am compelled to complete that does not list Ashkenazi Jews as a race or even an ethnicity. If you can take a blood test and, at the most basic building block of what makes us human, be identified as a distinctive group, then you're a race. Jews also have a common mother language, a set core books and beliefs, as well as a defined set of holidays and foods common to them. That is an ethnicity.

It is time for Jews to demand racial parity with blacks and asians and ethnic parity with hispanics, irish and everyone else who shows up in the master list of acceptable form entries.

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Judith Ross's avatar
Judith Ross
4h

MAZAL TOV! I did my DNA test as well a few years to learn I am 100% Ashkenazi (Eastern Europe). Proud of every drop of my DNA. Recently I watched a very interesting video on YouTube about our DNA and the interesting results of testing Jews from every part of the world, including the Mideast. The scientists have, over many years, read more results and taken even deeper. Jews from all over the world, exception are Jews By Choice, of course, have a commonality that relates to the Mideast. I woke during the night, couldn't get back to sleep, put the TV with YouTube and this video was on. It was fairly and instead of lulling my back to sleep, I watched it all. If this doesn't prove the we are originally from the Mideast, I don't know what will. Am Yisrael Chai!

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