Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Ann Power's avatar
Carol Ann Power
7h

Wow. This is absolutely boss, so true, and a wonderful share. As a Catholic South African with a Jewish great grandad on Mum’s side, I have always been supportive of Israel and her nationhood.

No hate speech will dim her beacon of hope and light in an increasingly unsettled world situation.

Kindest regards and the deepest respect for job and peace seekers worldwide

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5h

Irina, kudos to you for finishing on a hopeful note, so often (and understandably) rare when discussing or writing about our past and present struggles as Jews in this world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture